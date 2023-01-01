Lake Tagimaucia is in an old volcanic crater in the mountains above Somosomo. Masses of vegetation float on the lake (823m above sea level), and the national flower, the rare tagimaucia (an epiphytic plant), grows on the lake’s shores. This red-and-white flower blooms only at high altitude from October to December. It's a difficult trek around the lake as it is overgrown and often very muddy. You’ll need a guide; ask in Naqara or arrange for one through your accommodation.

The track starts from Naqara. Take lunch and allow eight hours for the round trip.