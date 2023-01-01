Bouma National Heritage Park

This national park protects over 80% of Taveuni's total area, covering about 150 sq km (57 sq mi) of rainforest and coastal forest. The park includes the three Tavoro Waterfalls near the falls' visitor centre, each with natural swimming pools. The first waterfall is about 24m (78ft) high and only 10 minutes' walk along a flat cultivated path.

The second waterfall, 30 or 40 minutes along, is a bit smaller but also has a good swimming pool. The track is quite steep in places but has steps, handrails and lookout spots to rest. If you are a keen walker, try the Vidawa Rainforest Trail.