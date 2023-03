Founded by two Canadian expats, Civa produces black – as well as unusual blue, green and pink – pearls from their 55-hectare farm. Ninety-minute boat tours explore the farm hut and nursery; afterwards, guests are welcome to have a snorkel and, of course, buy pearls. Book tours through your Taveuni accommodation.

The Peckham Pearl Farm in Matei may or may not be working; if you're in the area, drop in and see if it's offering tours.