Waitavala Water Slide

Wahooo! This awesome natural slide is a ton of fun. Slide down on your bum or attempt it standing up, like the local kids. Either way, you’ll end up in a small pool at the bottom. Don't start your slide from the very top of the falls – it’s too dangerous – or slide if there's too much water. Watch and learn from the locals. The slide is a 20-minute walk from Waiyevo.

With the Garden Island Resort on your left, head north and take the first right at the bus stop. Take another right at the branch in the road, pass a shed and then go left down a hill. You’ll see a ‘waterfall’ sign. The river is on the Waitavala estate, which is private land: if you pass anyone, ask if you can visit.