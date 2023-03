At 1195m, this is the island’s second-highest mountain. On a clear day the views from the peak are fantastic: it’s possible to see Lake Tagimaucia and the Lau Group. Birdwatching is great every day. Allow three to four hours to walk the 6km up, and at least two to return. It’s a steep, arduous climb in the heat; start early. Take the inland track just before you reach Wairiki Catholic Mission (coming from Waiyevo), or arrange for a lift up and walk back.