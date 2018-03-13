Welcome to Canary Islands
Looming volcanoes, prehistoric sites, lush pine forests, lunar landscapes, sandy coves and miles of Sahara-style dunes. Yes, there is another world beyond the Canaries' seafront resorts.
A Dramatic Landscape
The Canary Islands boast near-perfect year-round temperatures, which means whether it’s summer or winter you can enjoy the dramatic and varied landscape here that you usually have to cross continents to experience. Marvel at the subtropical greenery of La Gomera’s national park, the pine-forested peaks in Gran Canaria’s mountainous interior or the tumbling waterfalls of La Palma. Then contrast all this lushness with the extraordinary barren flatlands flanking Tenerife’s El Teide, the surreal play of colours of Lanzarote’s lava fields and Fuerteventura’s endless plains, punctuated by cacti, scrub and lots (and lots) of goats.
Be a Good Sport
It is this very diversity of landscape, coupled with those predictable sunny days, that makes outdoor activities so accessible and varied. Hike the signposted footpaths that criss-cross the islands, ranging from meandering trails to mountains treks; scuba dive in enticing warm waters, marvelling at more than 350 species of fish (and the odd shipwreck); or pump up the adrenalin by riding the wind and the waves – kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing are all big here. Slow down the pace with camel rides, rounds of golf, horse treks and boat rides.
Or Just Relax...
If your idea of a perfect holiday is that enticing combo of R&R, you’re in the right place. The most obvious spot to relax is on a beach, and there are plenty of choices: from the soft rolling dunes in Fuerteventura to the wide arcs of golden sand in Tenerife. Others may like to up the self-pampering stakes by visiting a spa. Thalassotherapy centres are spouting forth everywhere and offer a tempting range of treatments and massages. There’s also a tidal wave of ocean-front bars where you can enjoy a cocktail at sunset while contemplating the gently lapping sea.
Superb Art & Architecture
While the Canary Islands may not boast the grand-slam museums of Spain’s big mainland cities, there is plenty to compel art and culture aficionados here. Surrealist fans should check out the spectacular canvases of world-acclaimed painter Óscar Domínguez in his Santa Cruz de Tenerife home town, while the huge abstract sculptures of locals Martín Chirino and César Manrique are impossible to miss on Gran Canaria and Lanzarote. If buildings are your thing, look for the emblematic wooden balconies, leafy internal patios and brightly painted facades that typify vernacular Canarian architecture.
Southern Lanzarote Day Trip
Book your half-day or full-day tour and start your experience with a pickup from Puerto del Carmen, Costa Teguise, Playa Blanca, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting points. Then, travel south by air-conditioned coach. Your route and destinations depend on the tour option you choose. Both finish with a hotel drop-off.Half-Day Tour:Travel through the village of Uga on your way to Timanfaya National Park. Stop here for an optional camel ride (own expense) and follow the Route of the Volcanoes, twisting round the slopes for grandstand views. Hear about the 18th-century eruptions that formed the surrounding cones and calderas and witness geothermic experiments; you can watch bundles of branches go up in flames within seconds of being tossed into fire pits.Head out of the park to see the vine-coated fields in the fertile La Geria winemaking region and learn how the island’s crisp and fruity wines, made from the malvasia grapes, are cultivated. Then, head for a winery to sample a glass for yourself! Afterward, rejoin your coach for your return journey.Full-Day Tour:After traveling through Uga and Timanfaya National Park to see the geothermal demonstrations, follow the Route of the Volcanoes to see some of the more spectacular lava formations as your guide explains how they were formed by past eruptions. Enjoy a camel ride (own expense) and continue to the park’s lava-carved west coast where El Golfo, a jewel-green lagoon, awaits. Pause at the Janubio salt pans and see Los Hervideros, an area where waves have hollowed out craggy grottoes into the coastline. Next, continue to the idyllic winemaking region of La Geria. See the vineyards where Lanzarote’s malvasia grape varietals are grown, and learn how they’re cultivated using the unique climate and landscape. Visit a winery to sample some wine and return to your coach for a drop-off at the meeting point.
3-Volcanoes Guided Walking Tour from Lanzarote
This is probably the ultimate volcano experience, offering the thrill of walking up, around and into three spectacular volcanoes and to be as close to the protected National Park of Timanfaya on foot as possible. The first stage of the excursion is to the edge of the crater La Rilla, one of Lanzarote’s most impressive examples of volcanic activity. The group will climb steadily to the edge of the crater where during a rest for refreshments, the guide will explain the construction of this beautiful volcano and the life that inhabits it.The second part of the excursion is around the base of Montaña Colorada, one of the last volcanoes to erupt during the activity of 1730 – 1736. The stunning cinder cone shines a beautiful red color which is particularly intense for a volcano of this type. This easy walk takes the group around the base of the volcano making stops en route where the guide will explain points of natural or geological interest. The walk also offers the group the opportunity to see the world’s largest volcanic bomb, measuring some 4m x 5m– a great photo opportunity.The final destination is to Volcán del Cuervo (volcano of the raven). Accessed via a short walk from the drop off point, this visit allows the group right into the heart of a huge crater. Dramatic lava formations can be seen and the crater is also home to rare nesting birds, Berbery Falcons, which can be seen on some occasions. The total walk covers around 6km and is relatively easy. However walking shoes or trainers are recommended as in some places the terrain is uneven.
North Gran Canaria Highlights Full-Day Tour from Las Palmas
Begin the adventure by meeting up with an experienced guide in the busy town of Las Palmas. Head first to Teror, an important religious center known for its beautiful basilica and well-preserved old quarter. Admire the traditional wooden balconies and romantic corners of the village before continuing on to the mountain village of Tejeda. Upon arriving in Tejeda, stop for a small snack or perhaps a traditional treat from the town’s almond sweets shop. Visitors who are up for a hike can head to Roque Nublo for an easy 1.5-hour trek to the fabled mountain. Guests staying behind can eat more almond sweets and enjoy the fantastic mountain views while waiting for the group. Then head to the picturesque fishing port of Puerto de las Nieves for lunch along the beautiful seafront promenade. Sit down to a delicious meal at one of the local fish tavernas or go swimming at the volcanic beach or natural salt water pools. End the day in the fertile valley of Valle de Agaete for a tour and tasting of unique Canarian coffee at a family-run coffee plantation. Learn how the local coffee is produced in a traditional way and enjoy a complimentary cup of coffee with your included entrance ticket.
Lanzarote Day Tour Including Wine Tasting
Start your day at Puerto del Carmen, Playa Blanca, Costa Teguise, Puerto Calero or Arrecife meeting point, and then travel to Lanzarote’s south coast by air-conditioned coach. Pass through Uga village and into Timanfaya National Park, where a ring of stunning volcanoes, known as the Fire Mountains, dominate the sun-baked landscape. Temperatures just below the park’s surface are said to hit around 752°F (400°C), and geothermic demonstrations — such as the creation of mini geysers by pouring water into the ground — are commonplace. Hop out of your coach to see such tricks take place, and hear stories from your guide about past eruptions.Follow the ‘volcanic route’ through the park and travel west to Timanfaya’s rocky coast to see where a large lava field once flowed down to the North Atlantic Ocean. Stop for photos by the emerald lake of El Golfo.In the afternoon, leave Timanfaya National Park for the winemaking region of La Geria. The area’s otherworldly scenery is unique for a Spanish wine region, created from the remains of an ancient volcanic eruption. Hear how the volcanic soil, hot climate and cooling ocean winds combine to produce Lanzarote’s mineral-rich wine, and learn about the crisp tones for which the wine is prized.Visit a winery and sample a glass of wine made in La Geria. Varietals are subject to change, but typically include wine made from the local malvasia grape. Then, return to your coach and continue through the picturesque La Valles and Haria regions of northern Lanzarote.Enjoy a final stop at Jameos Del Agua, a unique cave resort designed by local artist César Manrique. Complete with restaurants, a cafe, garden and auditorium, the site features a salt lagoon with albino crabs. Use your free time to soak up the views along Lanzarote’s northern coast and La Graciosa island, just across the water. Return to your coach at the prearranged time and finish with a drop-off at the meeting point.
Fuerteventura Day Trip from Lanzarote
Start your day trip with a pickup from your Lanzarote meeting point, and travel by air-conditioned coach to Playa Blanca, on the island’s southern coast. Board the ferry for your 30-minute crossing to Fuerteventura, an island that basks in the sparkling Atlantic to the south. Your ferry ticket is prebooked, so there’s no need to wait in line at the port. Once on board, sit back and contemplate the views over the waves and Fuerteventura on the horizon. Head south through Fuerteventura’s dramatic, stark landscapes to Betancuria, the island’s former capital. Cradled into volcanic hills, this ancient whitewashed hamlet was named after the 15th-century Norman explorer, Jean de Béthencourt, who conquered the island. Stroll around its pretty squares independently, and perhaps visit pretty Santa Maria church to see its fine Baroque altar. Next, trace the corkscrew mountain roads to a spectacular viewpoint. Take photos of the breathtaking mountain scenery in front of you and look out for the cheeky chipmunks that make a point of visiting the spot. Continue to Pajara, a traditional village famed for its Church of Our Lady of Regla, which boasts two aisles and Aztec-style door carvings. Wander around as you wish and then head towards South Corralejo, passing by Puerto del Rosario, the island’s capital. Continue to the spectacular National Park of Fuerteventura. The sight of this 6-mile (11-kilometer) expanse of giant sand dunes merging into the aquamarine sea will have your camera working overtime! Afterward, return to Corralejo and, following your ferry crossing, finish your tour with a drop-off at the meeting point.
Wild West Ranch Dinner in Lanzarote
Start with a pickup from your Playa Blanca or Costa Teguise meeting points or make your own way to a Wild West–style restaurant near Puerto del Carmen. Meet the venue’s cowboys, cowgirls and Indians on arrival, and then take a seat at your table where the drinks start flowing and the party atmosphere takes hold. The venue has air conditioning, but as an added bonus for those sunny Lanzarote nights, the roof can open, allowing you to dine under the stars.Yell “yee-ha” for more drinks (beer, sangria or soda) whenever your glass is empty, and watch country and western dance demonstrations taking place around the room while you eat. The dining format is buffet style, and a bounty of delights are laid out, ready and waiting for you. Tuck in to sticky barbequed ribs and smoky chicken as well as jacket potatoes, salads, beans, fresh coleslaw and bread. Kids and big kids alike can chow down on chicken nuggets, chips and ice cream, too.After eating — or in between courses, if you prefer — get involved in the party taking place. Introduce the little ones to Lil’ Indian, the resident children’s entertainer, for games and fun, and then take to the dance floor to try line dancing in time to music from a country band. A thrilling ‘whip and lasso’ show also takes place, so you can learn cowboy tricks from the venue’s experts. As the evening of Lanzarote fun winds to an end, make your way outside the restaurant to meet your driver. Your experience then finishes with a meeting point drop-off before midnight (if you are accommodated at Playa Blanca or Costa Teguise areas) or at the same venue if you made your own way there.