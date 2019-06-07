Jameos del Agua

When molten lava seethed through this volcanic cavern around 5000 years ago, the ocean leaked in slightly, forming the startling clear azure lake that glints in the basilica-like grotto at the heart of the Jameos, one of Manrique’s greatest masterpieces and the first of his intervenciones. The artist's idea of installing bars and a restaurant around the lake and adding a whitewashed pool and a 600-seat concert hall (with wonderful acoustics) in the 1960s was a pure brainwave.

The Jameos' lake floor also doubles as a refuge for the only known examples of blind crabs (munidopsis polymorpha) away from the world's deepest oceans. Do heed the signs and resist the temptation to throw coins into the water – their corrosion could kill off this unique species.

From July through September concerts are held on Tuesday and Saturday evenings. The Jameos' many steps mean access to the mobility impaired isn't really possible.