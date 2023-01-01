Museo Internacional de Arte Contemporáneo

Converted into an art gallery in 1976, on César Manrique's wish, the well-preserved 18th-century Castillo de San José houses one of the Canaries' major contemporary art collections. Aside from a couple of early works by Manrique himself, its thoughtfully presented rooms spanning the 1950s to 1970s star works by such greats as Miró, Millares, Tàpies and Lanzarote-born Pancho Lasso. It's a walkable 2km northwest of central Arrecife.

The castle was built to deal with pirates and provide unemployed locals with a public-works job scheme, and today also hosts a smart restaurant.