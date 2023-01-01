Casa-Museo César Manrique

Frozen in time, complete with Manrique's clothes in the cupboard and personal art collection adorning the walls, the palm-shaded final home of the island's favourite son has become one of its top attractions. Manrique lived here from 1988 to 1992, transforming an old farming building into a distinctive contemporary reinterpretation of traditional architecture. The star attraction is his sunken studio, preserved exactly as it was the day he died, with unfinished works still in situ.

The Casa-Museo offers a poignant, intimate look into Manrique's life and, while the decor seems modest when compared to his former home in Tahíche, the genius is in the intricate detail, from the fantastical glassed-in, mirrored bathrooms to the turquoise pool overlooked by hot-orange chairs. It's at the southwest end of town.