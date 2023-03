One of Lanzarote's wildest and most deserted beaches, sandy warm-gold Playa del Risco clings to the northwest tip of the island at the foot of the Risco de Famara, with Isla Graciosa looming across El Río. It's accessible only by boat or via a steep one-hour (around 4km) hike along the Camino de los Gracioseros, which begins immediately north of Finca La Corona (1km west of Yé).