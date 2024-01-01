Casa Amarilla

Arrecife

This handsome mustard-yellow, tile-walled 1920s building was once the headquarters of Lanzarote's Cabildo; it now hosts rotating exhibitions.

  Fundación César Manrique

    Fundación César Manrique

    2.97 MILES

    Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…

  Parque Nacional de Timanfaya

    Parque Nacional de Timanfaya

    12.77 MILES

    Lanzarote's most spectacular sight, the eerie 51-sq-km Parque Nacional de Timanfaya sprawls around the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) formed by…

  Parque Natural de Corralejo

    Parque Natural de Corralejo

    25.35 MILES

    This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…

  Cueva de los Verdes

    Cueva de los Verdes

    15.35 MILES

    A yawning, kilometre-long chasm, the Cueva de los Verdes is the most spectacular segment of an almost 7km-long lava tube left behind by an eruption 5000…

  Jameos del Agua

    Jameos del Agua

    15.38 MILES

    When molten lava seethed through this volcanic cavern around 5000 years ago, the ocean leaked in slightly, forming the startling clear azure lake that…

  Casa-Museo César Manrique

    Casa-Museo César Manrique

    12.86 MILES

    Frozen in time, complete with Manrique's clothes in the cupboard and personal art collection adorning the walls, the palm-shaded final home of the island…

  Piscinas de Punta Mujeres

    Piscinas de Punta Mujeres

    13.98 MILES

    One of the most magical swimming spots on Lanzarote, this cluster of glittering turquoise natural pools dots the coast in the tranquil whitewashed fishing…

1. Iglesia de San Ginés

0.07 MILES

Dating from 1665 and featuring Tuscan-style columns, a neoclassical tower and a 17th-century statue of the island’s patron saint, this triple-nave church…

2. Museo Arqueológico de Lanzarote

0.15 MILES

Tucked into the repurposed mansion of 20th-century lanzaroteño doctor and architect Fermín Rodríguez Bethencourt and his wife Manuela García Parrilla,…

3. Charco de San Ginés

0.17 MILES

Fringed by homes and restaurants in a beguiling combination of mildly down at heel and freshly whitewashed (with blue trim), the attractive natural San…

4. Castillo de San Gabriel

0.18 MILES

On a little islet just off the seafront promenade, reached via the 18th-century Puente de las Bolas or a more recent Franco-era bridge, the 16th-century…

5. Biblioteca Universitaria Municipal

0.19 MILES

In the green-shuttered former Parador building, right on the seafront, this university library conceals four wonderful early César Manrique murals,…

7. Playa del Reducto

0.58 MILES

If you fancy a dip, the city’s main beach is lovely: an arc of pristine pale-gold sand fringed with lofty palm trees and a promenade. It's safe for…