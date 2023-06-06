Arrecife

Lanzarote's capital is a small, agreeable, south-coast city with a pleasant Mediterranean-style promenade, an inviting sandy beach washed by the sparkling Atlantic, and a disarming backstreet hotchpotch of sun-bleached buildings, unpretentious bars, buzzy shopping streets and restaurants of all kinds. Though a little thin on the ground for a Canarian capital, Arrecife's sights are well worth exploring, including a couple of castles, a pretty saltwater lagoon, an important art gallery and several César Manrique creations; you'll find the most historical charm in the narrow backstreets around the church and lagoon. All that said, Arrecife’s most notable quality is that it’s a no-nonsense working town that earns its living from something other than tourism.

  • Spain, Lanzarote, Arrecife, Puente de las Bolas in front of Castillo San Gabriel

    Castillo de San Gabriel

    Arrecife

    On a little islet just off the seafront promenade, reached via the 18th-century Puente de las Bolas or a more recent Franco-era bridge, the 16th-century…

  • Museo Arqueológico de Lanzarote

    Museo Arqueológico de Lanzarote

    Arrecife

    Tucked into the repurposed mansion of 20th-century lanzaroteño doctor and architect Fermín Rodríguez Bethencourt and his wife Manuela García Parrilla,…

  • Charco de San Ginés

    Charco de San Ginés

    Arrecife

    Fringed by homes and restaurants in a beguiling combination of mildly down at heel and freshly whitewashed (with blue trim), the attractive natural San…

  • Biblioteca Universitaria Municipal

    Biblioteca Universitaria Municipal

    Arrecife

    In the green-shuttered former Parador building, right on the seafront, this university library conceals four wonderful early César Manrique murals,…

  • Playa del Reducto

    Playa del Reducto

    Arrecife

    If you fancy a dip, the city’s main beach is lovely: an arc of pristine pale-gold sand fringed with lofty palm trees and a promenade. It's safe for…

  • Iglesia de San Ginés

    Iglesia de San Ginés

    Arrecife

    Dating from 1665 and featuring Tuscan-style columns, a neoclassical tower and a 17th-century statue of the island’s patron saint, this triple-nave church…

