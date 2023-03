Tucked into the repurposed mansion of 20th-century lanzaroteño doctor and architect Fermín Rodríguez Bethencourt and his wife Manuela García Parrilla, Lanzarote's 2018-opened archaeology museum romps through the island's long history with excellent multilanguage, multimedia displays ranging from 16th-century ceramic vessels from Seville to an augmented-reality archaeological dig.

At research time, the collection was still expanding, and there's also a changing-exhibitions room.