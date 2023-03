This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of territory and is excellent for hikes through sand. Breeziness also makes it popular with windsurfers and kiteboarders. The area is also known as Grandes Playas; sunloungers and umbrellas are available for hire in front of the two (eyesore) luxury hotels. The FV-1 runs through the park.