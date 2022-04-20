Overview

Your opinion of Corralejo will entirely depend on where you stand. Despite the influx of tourist numbers, the former fishing village near the harbour and main beach at Corralejo still have charm, with narrow, uneven streets, good seafood restaurants and even a fishers' cottage or two. Venture inland a couple of blocks, however, and you find the predictable resort fare of fish and chips coupled to a grid system of streets. At least the buildings are low-rise, and some local Spanish bars and cafes survive.