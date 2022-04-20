Corralejo

Parque Natural de Corralejo

Overview

Your opinion of Corralejo will entirely depend on where you stand. Despite the influx of tourist numbers, the former fishing village near the harbour and main beach at Corralejo still have charm, with narrow, uneven streets, good seafood restaurants and even a fishers' cottage or two. Venture inland a couple of blocks, however, and you find the predictable resort fare of fish and chips coupled to a grid system of streets. At least the buildings are low-rise, and some local Spanish bars and cafes survive.

  • Parque Natural de Corralejo

    Parque Natural de Corralejo

    Corralejo

    This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…

  • Acua Water Park

    Acua Water Park

    Corralejo

    Has wave pools, kamikaze-style slides, rides, Jacuzzi and other watery attractions. If you've booked your ticket up front, a free bus service runs to the…

  • Playas Corralejo Viejo & Muelle Chico

    Playas Corralejo Viejo & Muelle Chico

    Corralejo

    The small beaches surrounding the town’s harbour have fine sand and shallow water – and also serve as a year-round canvas for sand sculptors.

