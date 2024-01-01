Playas Corralejo Viejo & Muelle Chico

Corralejo

The small beaches surrounding the town’s harbour have fine sand and shallow water – and also serve as a year-round canvas for sand sculptors.

    Fundación César Manrique

    26.56 MILES

    Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…

    Parque Nacional de Timanfaya

    19.66 MILES

    Lanzarote's most spectacular sight, the eerie 51-sq-km Parque Nacional de Timanfaya sprawls around the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) formed by…

  • Casa de los Coroneles

    Casa de los Coroneles

    9.75 MILES

    This 18th-century building has been beautifully restored, retaining its traditional central patio and wooden galleries, while other buildings on the…

  • Parque Natural de Corralejo

    Parque Natural de Corralejo

    2.77 MILES

    This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…

  • Museo del Queso Majorero

    Museo del Queso Majorero

    22.96 MILES

    This superb museum is one of the island's best, with lots of interactive displays including a sit-down 'virtual goat milking' activity! Kids will enjoy…

  • Iglesia de Santa María

    Iglesia de Santa María

    24.48 MILES

    This lovely church dates from 1620 and has a magnificent stone floor, carved wooden ceiling and an elaborate baroque altar. Don’t miss the sacristy with…

  • Centro de Arte Canario – Casa Mané

    Centro de Arte Canario – Casa Mané

    9.62 MILES

    This art museum is an island highlight, with its sculpture garden and galleries containing works by such Canarian artists as César Manrique, Ruben Dario…

Nearby Corralejo attractions

1. Acua Water Park

0.77 MILES

Has wave pools, kamikaze-style slides, rides, Jacuzzi and other watery attractions. If you've booked your ticket up front, a free bus service runs to the…

2. Parque Natural de Corralejo

2.77 MILES

This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…

3. Playa Flamingo

8.35 MILES

This golden-white family-friendly beach, 1.5km southwest of central Playa Blanca, has plenty of sunbeds and facilities and lovely views across to…

4. Playa del Papagayo

8.62 MILES

Hemmed in by the punta's craggy cliffs, deliciously unspoilt and protected Playa del Papagayo is one of Lanzarote's loveliest beaches, with pale-gold sand…

5. Torre del Águila

8.77 MILES

This 18th-century tower, built to fend off pirate attacks, stands guard over the southern coastline 2.5km east of the centre (just beyond the Marina…

6. Playa del Pozo

8.84 MILES

Another of the gorgeous, back-to-nature Papagayo beaches, this sandy light-gold strand is 600m north of the punta, framed by volcanic-rock cliffs. Like…

7. Playa Blanca

8.84 MILES

A small curve of pale soft sand (hence the name Playa Blanca), the small Blue Flag main beach at the heart of town is popular.

8. Museo de la Pesca Tradicional

9.02 MILES

This museum dedicated to fisher folk is located next to the town’s distinctive red-and-white-striped lighthouse (not open to visitors). You can climb to…