The small beaches surrounding the town’s harbour have fine sand and shallow water – and also serve as a year-round canvas for sand sculptors.
Playas Corralejo Viejo & Muelle Chico
Corralejo
26.56 MILES
Upon returning definitively to Lanzarote, César Manrique built his spectacular house and creative centre, Taro de Tahíche, into the lava fields just…
19.66 MILES
Lanzarote's most spectacular sight, the eerie 51-sq-km Parque Nacional de Timanfaya sprawls around the Montañas del Fuego (Mountains of Fire) formed by…
9.75 MILES
This 18th-century building has been beautifully restored, retaining its traditional central patio and wooden galleries, while other buildings on the…
2.77 MILES
This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…
Museo Internacional de Arte Contemporáneo
25.82 MILES
Converted into an art gallery in 1976, on César Manrique's wish, the well-preserved 18th-century Castillo de San José houses one of the Canaries' major…
22.96 MILES
This superb museum is one of the island's best, with lots of interactive displays including a sit-down 'virtual goat milking' activity! Kids will enjoy…
24.48 MILES
This lovely church dates from 1620 and has a magnificent stone floor, carved wooden ceiling and an elaborate baroque altar. Don’t miss the sacristy with…
Centro de Arte Canario – Casa Mané
9.62 MILES
This art museum is an island highlight, with its sculpture garden and galleries containing works by such Canarian artists as César Manrique, Ruben Dario…
Nearby Corralejo attractions
0.77 MILES
Has wave pools, kamikaze-style slides, rides, Jacuzzi and other watery attractions. If you've booked your ticket up front, a free bus service runs to the…
8.35 MILES
This golden-white family-friendly beach, 1.5km southwest of central Playa Blanca, has plenty of sunbeds and facilities and lovely views across to…
8.62 MILES
Hemmed in by the punta's craggy cliffs, deliciously unspoilt and protected Playa del Papagayo is one of Lanzarote's loveliest beaches, with pale-gold sand…
8.77 MILES
This 18th-century tower, built to fend off pirate attacks, stands guard over the southern coastline 2.5km east of the centre (just beyond the Marina…
8.84 MILES
Another of the gorgeous, back-to-nature Papagayo beaches, this sandy light-gold strand is 600m north of the punta, framed by volcanic-rock cliffs. Like…
8.84 MILES
A small curve of pale soft sand (hence the name Playa Blanca), the small Blue Flag main beach at the heart of town is popular.
8. Museo de la Pesca Tradicional
9.02 MILES
This museum dedicated to fisher folk is located next to the town’s distinctive red-and-white-striped lighthouse (not open to visitors). You can climb to…