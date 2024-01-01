This 18th-century tower, built to fend off pirate attacks, stands guard over the southern coastline 2.5km east of the centre (just beyond the Marina Rubicón).
Torre del Águila
Playa Blanca
Nearby Playa Blanca attractions
1.12 MILES
Blessed with fine pale, blonde sand and wild dunes, and particularly popular with snorkellers and surfers, picturesque and secluded 90m-long Playa Mujeres…
1.24 MILES
A small curve of pale soft sand (hence the name Playa Blanca), the small Blue Flag main beach at the heart of town is popular.
1.43 MILES
Another of the gorgeous, back-to-nature Papagayo beaches, this sandy light-gold strand is 600m north of the punta, framed by volcanic-rock cliffs. Like…
1.65 MILES
Hemmed in by the punta's craggy cliffs, deliciously unspoilt and protected Playa del Papagayo is one of Lanzarote's loveliest beaches, with pale-gold sand…
1.87 MILES
This golden-white family-friendly beach, 1.5km southwest of central Playa Blanca, has plenty of sunbeds and facilities and lovely views across to…
5.53 MILES
A lengthy, surf-battered volcanic beach, 8km south of El Golfo, makes for an atmospheric stroll, but swimming here is dangerous due to strong currents. It…
5.68 MILES
Around 8km south of El Golfo, just inland from Playa de Janubio, Lanzarote's only working salt pans were set up in the late 19th century; up to 15,000…
5.71 MILES
Refreshingly secluded and unspoilt, this rocky volcanic-black beach fringed by low white buildings and superb seafood restaurants lies 1.5km southwest of…