Museo de la Pesca Tradicional

This museum dedicated to fisher folk is located next to the town’s distinctive red-and-white-striped lighthouse (not open to visitors). You can climb to the top of the considerably smaller original lighthouse for panoramic sea views and then visit the various galleries. English information is available along with several insightful mini videos about traditional fishing methods. There's a small cafe here, but on our last visit it was 'shut permanently' or 'shut temporarily' (depending on which sign you go for).