Iglesia de Santa María

This lovely church dates from 1620 and has a magnificent stone floor, carved wooden ceiling and an elaborate baroque altar. Don’t miss the sacristy with its display of vestments and altar ware, and carved wooden ceiling in shades of gold and red. Pirates destroyed the church’s Gothic predecessor in 1593. The entrance ticket also covers the Museo de Arte Sacro, with religious paintings and statues distributed through the church.

Look out for the statue of Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, a representation of Mary grief-stricken at the crucifixion of her son. There is also a large and imposing oil painting on the wall depicting St Michael.