Mirador Astronómico de Sicasumbre

If you want just one place to put the island's primordial, barren geology and Martian features into wide-angle perspective, this mirador has breathtaking views of Fuerteventura's copper-coloured hills, valleys and ravines. At night-time, it's even more astonishing as a stargazing spot for deep views of the Milky Way. If going when dark, take a torch and check up front on the weather (usually clear, but not always). Not many people come here's so it's usually quiet.

You'll need a car to get here; the mirador is located along the FV-605 between Pájara and La Pared so is most conveniently stopped off en route between the two.