The beach that most people visualise when they think of Sotavento is Playa de la Barca. Signposted from the FV-2, 2.5km south of Costa Calma, this is the wind- and kitesurfers' beach par excellence, an expansive length of sand with superb facilities for both beginners and pros. At low tide, the powdery white beach is almost 200m wide; when the tide comes in it creates a shallow, turquoise lagoon ideal for children – and newbie windsurfers.

Bus 5 drops off at the Melia Fuerteventura Hotel, just above Playa de la Barca, on its run between Costa Calma (€1.40, 20 minutes) and Morro Jable (€1.70, 30 minutes) seven times daily.