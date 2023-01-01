Located in tiny La Ampuyenta, the 17th-century Ermita de San Pedro de Alcántara is surrounded by a stout protective wall built by the French from the Normandy area. Inside, the walls of the nave are decorated with large, engagingly naive frescoes that date from 1760. Although the Sistine Chapel comparisons are a trifle far fetched, the murals are undeniably stunning in their pastel colours and simple execution.

The best way to visit is on a free guided walk leaving from the grand-looking Centro de Interpretación de Las Ermitas de Fuerteventura, which you can find right alongside the chapel. As well as the chapel, the walks take in the 19th-century Casa Museo Doctor Mena and the birthplace of Fray Andresito, a Franciscan monk born in La Ampuyenta in 1800.

La Ampuyenta is located 5km to the north of Antigua; you will need your own transport to get here.