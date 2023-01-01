Casa Santa María

This place is unabashedly tourist-orientated but nevertheless still worth visiting. The German owner, Reiner Loos, bought the original rambling building in the 1990s and spent several years collecting traditional handicrafts and ancient agricultural tools, as well as lushly landscaping the garden. Inside you can see craftspeople at work, sample local cheese and mojo (Canarian spicy sauce), and even visit the 'virtual goat stable'. The highlight, however, is an expertly produced 3D underwater film of the local coastal sea life, including the rare green turtle.