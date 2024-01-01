Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Antigua

Fuerteventura

One of the oldest churches on the island, this large, white house of worship is built on the site of a 16th-century chapel. Set in a pleasant square, the most interesting features are the gnarled stone pillars supporting the wooden gallery, a huge oil painting depicting St Michael, and the attractive pink-and-green painted altar.

1. Museo del Queso Majorero

0.54 MILES

This superb museum is one of the island's best, with lots of interactive displays including a sit-down 'virtual goat milking' activity! Kids will enjoy…

2. Mirador de Morro Velosa

2.39 MILES

This viewpoint a couple of kilometres north of Betancuria offers mesmerising views across the island’s weird, disconsolate moonscape. You can stop at the…

3. Museo Arqueológico de Betancuria

2.53 MILES

Archaeology buffs should check out this modest but absorbing museum that concentrates on the indigenous Guanche tribes and features a skeleton that was…

4. Iglesia de Santa María

2.59 MILES

This lovely church dates from 1620 and has a magnificent stone floor, carved wooden ceiling and an elaborate baroque altar. Don’t miss the sacristy with…

5. Casa Santa María

2.61 MILES

This place is unabashedly tourist-orientated but nevertheless still worth visiting. The German owner, Reiner Loos, bought the original rambling building…

6. Ermita de San Pedro de Alcántara

3.02 MILES

Located in tiny La Ampuyenta, the 17th-century Ermita de San Pedro de Alcántara is surrounded by a stout protective wall built by the French from the…

8. Los Molinos Centro de Interpretación

4.99 MILES

This attractive windmill has a small information centre with all you could possibly want to know about windmills; there’s also a free guide in English…