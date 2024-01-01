Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Antigua

One of the oldest churches on the island, this large, white house of worship is built on the site of a 16th-century chapel. Set in a pleasant square, the most interesting features are the gnarled stone pillars supporting the wooden gallery, a huge oil painting depicting St Michael, and the attractive pink-and-green painted altar.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.75 MILES
This 18th-century building has been beautifully restored, retaining its traditional central patio and wooden galleries, while other buildings on the…
21.73 MILES
This nature park of yellow dunes stretches along the east coast for about 10km south from Corralejo; it's also several kilometres wide, so covers a lot of…
0.54 MILES
This superb museum is one of the island's best, with lots of interactive displays including a sit-down 'virtual goat milking' activity! Kids will enjoy…
2.59 MILES
This lovely church dates from 1620 and has a magnificent stone floor, carved wooden ceiling and an elaborate baroque altar. Don’t miss the sacristy with…
Mirador Astronómico de Sicasumbre
12.85 MILES
If you want just one place to put the island's primordial, barren geology and Martian features into wide-angle perspective, this mirador has breathtaking…
Centro de Arte Canario – Casa Mané
13.88 MILES
This art museum is an island highlight, with its sculpture garden and galleries containing works by such Canarian artists as César Manrique, Ruben Dario…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Regla
7.52 MILES
The unique 17th-century Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de Regla has an Aztec-inspired exterior with its animal motifs. The simple retables behind the altar…
10.47 MILES
This sand and seashell beach is a picture, with its gentle curve and protected, calm turquoise waters. There are steps down into the water from the…
Nearby Fuerteventura attractions
2.39 MILES
This viewpoint a couple of kilometres north of Betancuria offers mesmerising views across the island’s weird, disconsolate moonscape. You can stop at the…
3. Museo Arqueológico de Betancuria
2.53 MILES
Archaeology buffs should check out this modest but absorbing museum that concentrates on the indigenous Guanche tribes and features a skeleton that was…
2.61 MILES
This place is unabashedly tourist-orientated but nevertheless still worth visiting. The German owner, Reiner Loos, bought the original rambling building…
6. Ermita de San Pedro de Alcántara
3.02 MILES
Located in tiny La Ampuyenta, the 17th-century Ermita de San Pedro de Alcántara is surrounded by a stout protective wall built by the French from the…
7. Centro de Interpretación de Las Ermitas de Fuerteventura
3.04 MILES
Housed in the 19th-century ecclesiastical building on the main road through town, this information centre has details on various chapels around the island…
8. Los Molinos Centro de Interpretación
4.99 MILES
This attractive windmill has a small information centre with all you could possibly want to know about windmills; there’s also a free guide in English…