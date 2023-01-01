Los Molinos Centro de Interpretación

This attractive windmill has a small information centre with all you could possibly want to know about windmills; there’s also a free guide in English. The mill was not operating when we visited, though you can sample or buy gofio (ground, roasted grain traditionally used in place of bread in Canarian cuisine). The mill is located in Tiscamanita, a small village that is also home to the simple, white Ermita de San Marcos; the settlement is 9km south of Antigua.