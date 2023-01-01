Poblado de La Atalayita

This archaeological site is a pre-Hispanic settlement dating to the time of the Mahos. It's accompanied by a small, well-built and sunken information centre, which was closed last we visited; however, it is possible to look through the windows and read many of the displays. You can also still explore the area, dotted with the dark volcanic stone remnants of ancient homes, some of which have been re-roofed. The surrounding views of the barren hills are quite astonishing too.

It's only a short detour off the main road down to Pozo Negro and is well signposted.