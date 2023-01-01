Centro de Interpretación de Las Ermitas de Fuerteventura

Housed in the 19th-century ecclesiastical building on the main road through town, this information centre has details on various chapels around the island. The main reason to visit, though, is to join one of the free guided walks around the town, taking in the beautifully adorned Ermita de San Pedro de Alcántara (right behind the centre), the 19th-century Casa Museo Doctor Mena and the birthplace of Fray Andresito, a Franciscan monk born in La Ampuyenta in 1800.

La Ampuyenta is located 5km to the north of Antigua; you will need your own transport to get here.