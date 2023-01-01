Ecomuseo la Alcogida

A restored agricultural hamlet complete with furnished houses, outbuildings and domestic animals (though there are concerns as to how well-treated they might be). Overall, it’s an interesting glimpse into the tough rural life of the not-too-distant past, with local artisans working in some of the settlement’s buildings, making lace and wicker baskets. There are explanations in English, plus a gift shop and bar. You can find it along the FV-207 just south of the village of Tefía.