Casa de los Coroneles

This 18th-century building has been beautifully restored, retaining its traditional central patio and wooden galleries, while other buildings on the estate have collapsed around it. The ground floor houses an exhibition on women and agriculture, while upstairs you'll find exhibits on the history of the building itself and the island. Don’t miss the simple and very small chapel with its original tiled floor and minute cross above the door. In the distance, the volcano-shaped mountain is a sublime spectacle.

The house has an interesting history. Beginning in the early 1700s, the officers who presided here virtually controlled the island. Amassing power and wealth, they so exploited the peasant class that, in 1834, Madrid – faced with repeated bloody mutinies on the island – disbanded the militia.