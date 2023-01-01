If you don’t object to zoos, expansive (and expensive) Oasis Park in La Lajita has mammals, birds and sea life, plus shows and camel rides. Here you can wander around the zoo, populated by monkeys, exotic birds and other animals; there are various shows featuring birds of prey and parrots. You can also join a 35-minute camel 'safari' (adult/child €12/8) or the popular lemur interaction (adult/child €12/8). The park’s botanical garden has more than 2300 types of cacti.

Oasis Park offers free daily buses from all the main tourist resorts.