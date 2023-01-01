Punta de Jandía Lighthouse

At the end of the dirt road from Morro Jable, the asphalt returns for a smooth ride to this lighthouse positioned over thundering Atlantic waves. The setting is dramatic and the journey here is, of course, half the experience. There's a small information centre within the lighthouse with information on the flora, fauna and geology of the Parque Natural de Jandía, while hikes along the coast reward visitors with stupendous, full-on views.

Just before you reach the lighthouse, you get to Puerto de la Cruz, a tiny fishing settlement with a solitary wind turbine, caravan park and beach. There are three restaurants here, all specialising in fresh fish. Each has an outdoor terraces, but only El Caletón has ocean views. Fish stew is the local speciality. The lighthouse is a superb spot for sunset, but you have to hightail it back afterwards, unless you want to be caught driving on dirt tracks after dark.