The name is a catch-all for the series of truly stunning beaches that stretch along the east coast of the peninsula. For swimming, sunbathing and windsurfing, this is a coastal paradise, with kilometre after kilometre of fine white sand that creeps its way almost imperceptibly into the turquoise expanse of the Atlantic. The principle beach here – in particular for windsurfers and kitesurfers – is Playa de la Barca.