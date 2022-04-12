Overview

This former fishing village has more character than anywhere else on the island, marrying the windswept nature of an offbeat coastal town with the laid-back vibe that comes from being a popular surfing destination. El Cotillo has so far managed to avoid major construction and is an excellent place for foodies, water babes or those simply seeking relaxation and superb sea views. Calle Muelle Pescadroes, behind the old harbour, doubles as an open air gallery, with paintings and sculptures dotted around. This pedestrian strip has artisan shopping opportunities, lively tapas bars and gorgeous views of the sea. Do yourself a favour and spend a few days here, ease into a low gear and line up at least one seafood dinner to bask in the glow of a glorious Fuerteventura sunset.