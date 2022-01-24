Overview

Whatever you do, don't bypass the bustling capital, the handsome and friendly port of Santa Cruz, in your dash for the beach on Tenerife. Backing onto a superb range of undulating hills, this wholly Spanish city is home to evocative, brightly painted buildings, grand and historic architecture, sophisticated and quirky shops, riveting museums and art galleries, a showstopping auditorium, flashes of bold and vibrant street art, and a tropical oasis of birdsong, fountains and greenery in the city park. Backing all this up are friendly locals, a terrific spread of quality restaurants, as well as an excellent bus and tram system, making Santa Cruz a sensible and convenient base for exploring the sublime landscapes of the island's northeast.