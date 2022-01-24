Shop
Whatever you do, don't bypass the bustling capital, the handsome and friendly port of Santa Cruz, in your dash for the beach on Tenerife. Backing onto a superb range of undulating hills, this wholly Spanish city is home to evocative, brightly painted buildings, grand and historic architecture, sophisticated and quirky shops, riveting museums and art galleries, a showstopping auditorium, flashes of bold and vibrant street art, and a tropical oasis of birdsong, fountains and greenery in the city park. Backing all this up are friendly locals, a terrific spread of quality restaurants, as well as an excellent bus and tram system, making Santa Cruz a sensible and convenient base for exploring the sublime landscapes of the island's northeast.
Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Dating from 1944, this tantalising market is housed in an eye-catching building that combines a Latin American feel with Moorish-style arches and patios…
Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
The highlights of this dramatic contemporary building are the architecture, its three galleries and the stunning library downstairs. The galleries display…
Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
This brain-bending amalgam of natural science and archaeology is an excellent museum, despite a rather confusing layout. Set inside the former civil…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
It's difficult to miss the striking bell tower of the city’s oldest church, which also has traditional Mudéjar (Islamic-style architecture) ceilings. The…
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
This magnificent, soaring white wave of an auditorium was designed by the internationally renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and delivers…
Biblioteca Municipal Central de Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
This library downstairs at TEA is a design classic, a vast open-plan room with overhanging globular lights, copious natural light, angular lines and a…
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Conscientiously established on a former landfill area, this excellent 12-hectare botanical garden has the most diverse collection of palm trees in Europe,…
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
Founded in 1900 and formerly part of the adjacent church (note the fabulous stained glass), this excellent museum has an eclectic collection of paintings…
