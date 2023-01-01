Museo de Bellas Artes

Founded in 1900 and formerly part of the adjacent church (note the fabulous stained glass), this excellent museum has an eclectic collection of paintings by mainly Spanish, Canarian and Flemish artists, including Ribera, Sorolla and Bruegel. There’s also sculpture, including a Rodin, and temporary exhibitions. The massive battle-scene canvases by Spanish painter Manuel Villegas Brieva are particularly sobering. Note that the galleries are accessed via several flights of stairs, and there's no elevator.