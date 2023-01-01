Basílica de Nuestra Señora de Candelaria

This imposing domed church dates from 1959 and sits at the edge of the town centre, overlooking a rocky beach and flanked by a plaza where nine huge statues of Guanche warriors stand guard. The church has an enthralling interior as well as a palpable air of reverence, focused on the adoration of the Virgin of Candelaria. With its ornate decoration, the interior of the dome is an architectural highlight.

During the official festivities for the Virgen de la Candelaria celebration on 15 August, the plaza fills with pilgrims and partygoers from all over the Canary Islands. If you visit during a Mass, you will probably find it is standing room only.