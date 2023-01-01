Jardín Botánico

Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an afternoon smelling the roses. As well as the major collections of tropical and subtropical plants, there's a wide variety of palms, a fragrant herb garden and a giant 200-year-old Australian Moreton Bay fig.

The garden is well signposted if you are driving. Alternatively, the majority of interurban buses make a stop near here on their way out of town, or a taxi will cost around €8.