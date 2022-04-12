Overview

Scenically and languidly spread over the slopes of north Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz is the elder statesman of Tenerife tourism. Its history of welcoming foreign visitors dates back to the late 19th century, when the cultured settlement was a spa destination popular with genteel Victorian ladies. These days the easy-going and relaxed town is a charming destination with genuine character and history. There are stylish boardwalks, beaches with safe swimming, traditional restaurants, a leafy central plaza, and lots of pretty parks, gardens and churches. There are also plenty of German tourists and foreign residents here, hence the proliferation of bakeries selling delicious German-style breads and cakes and a host of other international cuisines.