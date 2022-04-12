Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Scenically and languidly spread over the slopes of north Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz is the elder statesman of Tenerife tourism. Its history of welcoming foreign visitors dates back to the late 19th century, when the cultured settlement was a spa destination popular with genteel Victorian ladies. These days the easy-going and relaxed town is a charming destination with genuine character and history. There are stylish boardwalks, beaches with safe swimming, traditional restaurants, a leafy central plaza, and lots of pretty parks, gardens and churches. There are also plenty of German tourists and foreign residents here, hence the proliferation of bakeries selling delicious German-style breads and cakes and a host of other international cuisines.
Puerto de la Cruz
This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds…
Puerto de la Cruz
Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…
Puerto de la Cruz
Travelling around Tenerife, the Loro Parque flag is so ubiquitous that you could be forgiven for thinking they sponsor the island. Today its animal…
Puerto de la Cruz
This delightful garden is exquisitely laid out with walkways, fountains, tropical and subtropical plants and flowers, plus the oldest drago tree in town…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Peña de Francia
Puerto de la Cruz
This pretty 17th-century church boasts three naves, a wooden Mudéjar ceiling and a carved wood effigy of Gran Poder de Dios, one of the town’s most…
Puerto de la Cruz
This small but well laid-out museum provides an insight into the Guanche way of life with its replicas of a typical cave dwelling, as well as a burial…
Puerto de la Cruz
The magnificent central square of Plaza Charco (the names translates as 'Puddle Plaza' – it used to flood from the sea every time it was stormy) is shaded…
Puerto de la Cruz
The first contemporary art museum to open in Spain, dating from 1953, this well-displayed collection includes outstanding foreign, Spanish and Canarian…
Get to the heart of Puerto de la Cruz with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Spain $28.99
Canary Islands $24.99
Andalucia $24.99
in partnership with getyourguide