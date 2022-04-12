Puerto de la Cruz

Overview

Scenically and languidly spread over the slopes of north Tenerife, Puerto de la Cruz is the elder statesman of Tenerife tourism. Its history of welcoming foreign visitors dates back to the late 19th century, when the cultured settlement was a spa destination popular with genteel Victorian ladies. These days the easy-going and relaxed town is a charming destination with genuine character and history. There are stylish boardwalks, beaches with safe swimming, traditional restaurants, a leafy central plaza, and lots of pretty parks, gardens and churches. There are also plenty of German tourists and foreign residents here, hence the proliferation of bakeries selling delicious German-style breads and cakes and a host of other international cuisines.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Risco Belle Aquatic Gardens

    Risco Belle Aquatic Gardens

    Puerto de la Cruz

    This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds…

  • Jardín Botánico

    Jardín Botánico

    Puerto de la Cruz

    Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…

  • Little train, Loro Parque, Puerto de la Cruz, Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain

    Loro Parque

    Puerto de la Cruz

    Travelling around Tenerife, the Loro Parque flag is so ubiquitous that you could be forgiven for thinking they sponsor the island. Today its animal…

  • Sitio Litre Garden

    Sitio Litre Garden

    Puerto de la Cruz

    This delightful garden is exquisitely laid out with walkways, fountains, tropical and subtropical plants and flowers, plus the oldest drago tree in town…

  • Museo Arqueológico

    Museo Arqueológico

    Puerto de la Cruz

    This small but well laid-out museum provides an insight into the Guanche way of life with its replicas of a typical cave dwelling, as well as a burial…

  • Plaza Charco

    Plaza Charco

    Puerto de la Cruz

    The magnificent central square of Plaza Charco (the names translates as 'Puddle Plaza' – it used to flood from the sea every time it was stormy) is shaded…

  • Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Museo de Arte Contemporáneo

    Puerto de la Cruz

    The first contemporary art museum to open in Spain, dating from 1953, this well-displayed collection includes outstanding foreign, Spanish and Canarian…

View more attractions

