Sitio Litre Garden

This delightful garden is exquisitely laid out with walkways, fountains, tropical and subtropical plants and flowers, plus the oldest drago tree in town. The highlight is the orchid walk through the greenhouse, with its well-displayed and signed orchids. There's an inviting terrace cafe and a (surprisingly tacky) gift shop. The gardens have an interesting British history, which you can read about in the free leaflet.

Take note of the croquet lawn, with everything in place ready for a game. Well, aside from the cucumber sandwiches, that is…