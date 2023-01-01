Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)

The highlights of this dramatic contemporary building are the architecture, its three galleries and the stunning library downstairs. The galleries display temporary exhibitions of art, photography and installation works, including the creative output of up-and-coming Spanish artists reflecting edgy, contemporary themes. The building was designed by the Swiss architects and Pritzker Prize Laureates Jacques Herzog and Pierre de Meuron, famed for their innovative construction, with a prestigious portfolio that includes London’s Tate Modern.

When you reach the glass main entrance to the building, turn around for a superb shot of the covered approach.

The cinema at TEA (€4) is dedicated to independent, art and experimental film and documentaries, allowing you the chance to see material that may be rarely screened. All films (shown at 7pm and 9.30pm Friday to Sunday) are in their original language, with Spanish subtitles. The astonishing library downstairs, a design classic, is open 24 hours. A popular cafe is next door to the library, and there's an excellent gift shop. Guided visits of TEA are €15.