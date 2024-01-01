Located beneath Plaza España are the still-standing fragments of the former castle that once rose up majestically here. The remains can be accessed by an entrance on the seaward side of the plaza. A small museum here commemorates the history of the castle and there's usually someone around to answer questions and to hand out explanation sheets in English.
Castillo de San Cristóbal
Santa Cruz de Tenerife
