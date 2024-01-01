Casa del Carnaval

Santa Cruz de Tenerife

LoginSave

Despite only having a few rooms, this new museum has an excellent collection of Carnaval costumes and displays with good English-language explanations of the history of the festival. The Casa del Carnaval is one of the stops on the city's hop-on, hop-off bus tour.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mount Teide Landscape

    Pico del Teide

    27.12 MILES

    The cable car provides the easiest way to get up to the peak of El Teide. The views are great – unless a big cloud is covering the peak, in which case you…

  • Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)

    Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)

    0.22 MILES

    The highlights of this dramatic contemporary building are the architecture, its three galleries and the stunning library downstairs. The galleries display…

  • Auditorio de Tenerife

    Auditorio de Tenerife

    0.64 MILES

    This magnificent, soaring white wave of an auditorium was designed by the internationally renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and delivers…

  • Jardín Botánico

    Jardín Botánico

    17.52 MILES

    Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…

  • Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África

    Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África

    0.2 MILES

    Dating from 1944, this tantalising market is housed in an eye-catching building that combines a Latin American feel with Moorish-style arches and patios…

  • Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre

    Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre

    0.29 MILES

    This brain-bending amalgam of natural science and archaeology is an excellent museum, despite a rather confusing layout. Set inside the former civil…

View more attractions

Nearby Santa Cruz de Tenerife attractions

1. Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África

0.2 MILES

Dating from 1944, this tantalising market is housed in an eye-catching building that combines a Latin American feel with Moorish-style arches and patios…

2. Centro de Arte La Recova

0.21 MILES

Located in a former market, this gallery houses temporary exhibitions of contemporary Canarian and mainland-Spanish artists.

4. Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)

0.22 MILES

The highlights of this dramatic contemporary building are the architecture, its three galleries and the stunning library downstairs. The galleries display…

5. Teatro Guimerá

0.22 MILES

One of the city’s architectural highlights is the rectangular, 19th-century Teatro Guimerá. The sumptuous interior is reminiscent of Madrid’s Teatro Real,…

6. Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre

0.29 MILES

This brain-bending amalgam of natural science and archaeology is an excellent museum, despite a rather confusing layout. Set inside the former civil…

8. Museo de Bellas Artes

0.35 MILES

Founded in 1900 and formerly part of the adjacent church (note the fabulous stained glass), this excellent museum has an eclectic collection of paintings…