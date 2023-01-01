Risco Belle Aquatic Gardens

This is not just any old garden: step through the entrance and you'll be met by a sweeping lawn punctuated with tables and chairs, tropical plants (birds of paradise and poinsettias) and citrus trees. In the historic main house there's a cafe serving drinks and snacks. For a small admission fee you can also visit the magnificent aquatic gardens with herons, dragonflies, a mock lookout tower and benches for quiet contemplation.

With a backdrop of green and birdsong, these gardens feel a world away from the clamour of the coast. Don't miss them.