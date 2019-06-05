Travelling around Tenerife, the Loro Parque flag is so ubiquitous that you could be forgiven for thinking they sponsor the island. Today its animal portfolio includes tigers, gorillas, chimpanzees and the world's most diverse collection of parrots. Note, however, that the park also keeps captive orcas and dolphins that perform in shows – research from animal-welfare specialists indicates such captivity is debilitating and stressful for these creatures, which is exacerbated by human interaction.

You could walk here from town, but it’s much easier to hop on the free train that leaves every 20 minutes from outside the McDonald's on Plaza Reyes Católicos. Baby pushchairs are rentable for €5 (€45 deposit).