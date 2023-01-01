Casa del Vino la Baranda

This museum, located in a traditional Canarian country house in El Sauzal, is devoted to wine and its production and also offers wine tasting for a nominal cost. It’s a charming place, with some beautiful views of El Teide on clear days. There is a well-regarded restaurant and, during July and August, the central courtyard becomes a tasteful venue for classical-music concerts every other Tuesday from 8.30pm.

The adjacent Casa de la Miel (House of Honey) adds a sweet note to your trip, with informative displays about local honey production.

Bus 101 (€2.70, 40 minutes) and bus 104 (€2.70, 40 minutes) both regularly link Puerto de la Cruz to El Sauzal, and both also run to and from Santa Cruz (€2.55, 40 minutes).

The museum is well signposted just beyond the El Sauzal exit from the motorway.