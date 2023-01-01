Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción

Originally constructed in 1502, this is one of the island's earliest churches and has subsequently undergone many changes. Elements of Gothic and plateresque styles can still be distinguished, and the finely wrought wooden Mudéjar ceilings are a delight. Take a look at the font where apparently (any remaining) Guanches were traditionally baptised, then climb the five-storey tower for stunning views of the town and beyond (purchase tickets from the bell-tower office before entering the church).