Work on this magnificent cathedral was completed in 1915. A fine baroque retable in the chapel is dedicated to the Virgen de los Remedios and dates from the 16th century. Other highlights include some impressive paintings by Cristóbal Hernández de Quintana, one of the Canary Islands’ premier 18th-century artists, and a splendid Carrara marble pulpit carved by Genovese sculptor Pasquale Bocciardo in 1762. An audio guide is included in the admission price.