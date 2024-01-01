Casa de los Capitanes Generales

La Laguna

The imposing Casa de los Capitanes Generales is beside the ayuntamiento (town hall) and today houses the tourist office.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Mount Teide Landscape

    Pico del Teide

    24.86 MILES

    The cable car provides the easiest way to get up to the peak of El Teide. The views are great – unless a big cloud is covering the peak, in which case you…

  • Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)

    Tenerife Espacio de las Artes (TEA)

    4.22 MILES

    The highlights of this dramatic contemporary building are the architecture, its three galleries and the stunning library downstairs. The galleries display…

  • Auditorio de Tenerife

    Auditorio de Tenerife

    4.43 MILES

    This magnificent, soaring white wave of an auditorium was designed by the internationally renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, and delivers…

  • Jardín Botánico

    Jardín Botánico

    14.43 MILES

    Established in 1788, this magnificent botanical garden has thousands of plant varieties from all over the world and is a delightful place to while away an…

  • Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África

    Mercado de Nuestra Señora de África

    4.18 MILES

    Dating from 1944, this tantalising market is housed in an eye-catching building that combines a Latin American feel with Moorish-style arches and patios…

  • Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre

    Museo de la Naturaleza y el Hombre

    4.29 MILES

    This brain-bending amalgam of natural science and archaeology is an excellent museum, despite a rather confusing layout. Set inside the former civil…

Nearby La Laguna attractions

1. Convento de Santa Catalina

0.07 MILES

The closed order in this convent is still active. On 15 February each year the remarkably well-preserved body of Sister María de Jesús de León Delgado,…

2. Catedral

0.12 MILES

Work on this magnificent cathedral was completed in 1915. A fine baroque retable in the chapel is dedicated to the Virgen de los Remedios and dates from…

3. Casa del Montañés

0.13 MILES

Take a peek at the fabulous patios at this historic building, which is today used as offices.

4. Fundación Cristino de Vera

0.13 MILES

La Laguna’s prime arts venue houses a mixture of top-calibre temporary exhibitions as well as a permanent collection of works by acclaimed contemporary…

5. Museo de la Historia de Tenerife

0.14 MILES

The documents, maps, weapons and tools are interesting enough at this museum, but the 16th-century mansion – with its creaking floorboards, old window…

6. Iglesia de Santo Domingo

0.14 MILES

Originally a hermitage and expanded in the 17th century, this church contains paintings by Cristóbal Hernández de Quintana, as well as vivid murals…

7. Casa Salazar

0.16 MILES

Gutted by fire in 2006, Casa Salazar is today home to tranquil patios, which have been beautifully restored behind the very grandiose facade. The building…

8. Convento de Santa Clara

0.2 MILES

Of all the convents in La Laguna, this is the most interesting, renowned for its beautiful lattice-work wooden balcony and cloister. The museum covers…