La Laguna

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
San Cristobal de la Laguna, Tenerife

Getty Images/Lonely Planet Images

Overview

La Laguna is widely considered to be the most beautiful town in Tenerife. An easy day trip from Santa Cruz or Puerto de la Cruz, it has a gem of a historic town centre, with narrow poker-straight streets flanked by pastel-hued mansions, inviting bars, and an idiosyncratic array of small shops. It's a highly photogenic destination, so have your camera or mobile phone primed for action.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Museo de la Historia de Tenerife

    Museo de la Historia de Tenerife

    La Laguna

    The documents, maps, weapons and tools are interesting enough at this museum, but the 16th-century mansion – with its creaking floorboards, old window…

  • Convento de Santa Clara

    Convento de Santa Clara

    La Laguna

    Of all the convents in La Laguna, this is the most interesting, renowned for its beautiful lattice-work wooden balcony and cloister. The museum covers…

  • Catedral

    Catedral

    La Laguna

    Work on this magnificent cathedral was completed in 1915. A fine baroque retable in the chapel is dedicated to the Virgen de los Remedios and dates from…

  • Calle San Agustín

    Calle San Agustín

    La Laguna

    To see the largest number of splendid mansions standing cheek to jowl, wander along Calle San Agustín. Look for the metal plaques outside the noble…

  • Iglesia y ex-convento de San Agustín

    Iglesia y ex-convento de San Agustín

    La Laguna

    This church went up in flames in 1964, lost its roof and is now out of bounds and in ruins, but you can peer through the gap in the wall at the somnolent…

  • Museo de la Ciencia y el Cosmos

    Museo de la Ciencia y el Cosmos

    La Laguna

    If you enjoy pushing buttons and musing on the forces of nature, you'll have fun at this museum, which introduces key scientific concepts in an engaging…

  • Fundación Cristino de Vera

    Fundación Cristino de Vera

    La Laguna

    La Laguna’s prime arts venue houses a mixture of top-calibre temporary exhibitions as well as a permanent collection of works by acclaimed contemporary…

View more attractions

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of La Laguna with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.