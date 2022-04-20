Shop
La Laguna is widely considered to be the most beautiful town in Tenerife. An easy day trip from Santa Cruz or Puerto de la Cruz, it has a gem of a historic town centre, with narrow poker-straight streets flanked by pastel-hued mansions, inviting bars, and an idiosyncratic array of small shops. It's a highly photogenic destination, so have your camera or mobile phone primed for action.
Museo de la Historia de Tenerife
La Laguna
The documents, maps, weapons and tools are interesting enough at this museum, but the 16th-century mansion – with its creaking floorboards, old window…
La Laguna
Of all the convents in La Laguna, this is the most interesting, renowned for its beautiful lattice-work wooden balcony and cloister. The museum covers…
La Laguna
Work on this magnificent cathedral was completed in 1915. A fine baroque retable in the chapel is dedicated to the Virgen de los Remedios and dates from…
La Laguna
To see the largest number of splendid mansions standing cheek to jowl, wander along Calle San Agustín. Look for the metal plaques outside the noble…
Iglesia de Nuestra Señora de la Concepción
La Laguna
Originally constructed in 1502, this is one of the island's earliest churches and has subsequently undergone many changes. Elements of Gothic and…
Iglesia y ex-convento de San Agustín
La Laguna
This church went up in flames in 1964, lost its roof and is now out of bounds and in ruins, but you can peer through the gap in the wall at the somnolent…
Museo de la Ciencia y el Cosmos
La Laguna
If you enjoy pushing buttons and musing on the forces of nature, you'll have fun at this museum, which introduces key scientific concepts in an engaging…
La Laguna
La Laguna’s prime arts venue houses a mixture of top-calibre temporary exhibitions as well as a permanent collection of works by acclaimed contemporary…
