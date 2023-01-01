Of all the convents in La Laguna, this is the most interesting, renowned for its beautiful lattice-work wooden balcony and cloister. The museum covers nine rooms and contains some of the most precious artworks and artefacts from the convent collection, including a magnificent 18th-century silver altar. A 10-minute audiovisual presentation (in English and Spanish) explains the fascinating history of the convent, from its founding in 1547 by 10 Franciscan nuns.
Convento de Santa Clara
Top choice in La Laguna
Share